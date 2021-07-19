The 37th Annual Home Show was held in Lake Havasu City in 2019 but multiple attempts to hold number 38 have been stymied by the pandemic. But with pandemic restrictions lifted and events now back in business the Colorado River Building Industry Association is planning to double up its offerings with two home shows over the next 12 months.
CRIBA has announced that its 38th Annual Home Show will be held Sept. 24 to 26 at its usual location inside the Community Aquatic Center and in the back parking lot closest to the lake. The Home Show, which is traditionally held in March or April, had to be canceled in 2020 during the early days of the pandemic and during the height of covid-19 shutdowns and restrictions. CRBIA Event coordinator Lisa Theophilus said the organization attempted to reschedule the event twice over the last 18 months but had to cancel due to continued crowd size limitations both times
But those restrictions are now lifted and Theophilus said she expects the Home Show this fall will attract just as many vendors as it has in the past. The Home Show in September will look similar to past Home Shows in the spring with lots of home improvement vendors from general contractors to suppliers, flooring, windows, furniture, artists, spas and pools, tradesmen and more.
Theophilus said CRBIA is already working on plans for another show six months later, in April 2022. Although the timing of the April event will be the same as past Home Shows, Theophilus said CRBIA plans to give it a new twist.
“It is going to be a different focus,” she said. “We are going to try something new. It is going to be the Home, Outdoor, and Vacation Expo.”
If successful, Theophilus said Lake Havasu City could find itself hosting both events each year moving forward.
The Home, Outdoor, and Vacation Expo will be similar to the Home Show, but Theophilus said it will be a little more geared towards the outdoors and recreational opportunities. She said CRBIA’s goal for the expo is to focus more on what is available outdoors in Havasu and to help people get ideas for how to fix up their homes to enjoy the outdoors. She said vendors will be more geared towards projects like outdoor kitchens, backyards, and garages. The expo in April is also expected to include vendors promoting various recreational opportunities focusing on Lake Havasu City and including vendors from surrounding areas within about a day’s drive from town.
“We just want to have different things to offer, with Havasu kind of being a hub,” Theophilus said. “We will see. It is kind of a new concept, but if it works we will have two per year – that is kind of our goal.”
The Home Show is CRBIA’s largest fundraiser each year and Theophilus said the events cancelation each of the past two springs has created some challenges.
“It definitely slowed us down and hurt,” she said. “But it made us think outside of the box and start doing other things – like adding this extra event.”
The 38th Annual Home Show will be open Sept. 24 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Set. 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sept. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
CRBIA is also hosting its Fun and Funky Bowling Tournament this Saturday at Havasu Lanes. The deadline to register for the bowling tournament has already passed.
