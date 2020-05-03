Some parents who homeschool their children during the coronavirus pandemic have decided Legos are an elective. The overwhelmed ones are in a quandary because they can’t find substitute teachers to step in when they need a break. Other parents have learned that teaching fractions to a fourth grader might involve crying.
Lurking beneath the humorous demeanor is an undercurrent of deep concern.
Many parents worry that their children are falling behind in their studies and wonder if there is an epidemic of lost learning.
Long-time educators Diana Asseier and Jennifer Black have a comforting message for Lake Havasu City parents: “Don’t worry – we’ve got this.”
Asseier is the superintendent for the Lake Havasu Unified School District and will retire this summer. Black has been a Thunderbolt Middle School math teacher and will return to the school in the fall as the school’s assistant principal.
Both women confirmed that yes, there will be some remedial work to do when students return to classrooms in the fall. It happens every school year, so nothing unusual there. Every fall, teachers assess each child’s skill level, Black said.
“At the beginning of every (school) year, each teacher starts their classes with students on varying levels of knowledge… We are trained to assess students and then determine the needs and base our instruction on those needs,” Black said. “This year will obviously be different with students off campus for an extended time, but our procedure of assessing and making instructional decisions remains the same.”
The silver lining
When Arizona’s coronaclock began ticking in earnest on March 16, Havasu schools abruptly closed. While there’s no “good” time for a pandemic to disrupt learning processes, the loss of instruction time at the tail end of the school year can be viewed as the least harmful to a student’s academic year.
“The good news is that since (Arizona assessment) testing is done in April, the majority of the content is taught by that time,” Black said. “We left school mid-March, therefore the students shouldn’t have missed too much new content. After state testing, we generally go back and review concepts that need mastery for the next level and introduce new content that will give students a head start on the next year.”
Looking forward
Asseier said a game plan is taking shape that will bring students up to speed when school resumes in the fall. As expected, she couldn’t accurately predict how much remedial teaching will be required.
“This is really an unknown. We anticipate that we will need to focus on some of the standards that students should have learned after spring break,” she said. “Students will also need review of some of the things that they learned earlier in their year. There will be some standards that have not yet been mastered that will need to be revisited.”
Student skill levels will be all over the map when school reopens and some children will need more help than others to catch up. Black believes the school district is prepared for that.
“We always have opportunities in place for students who need additional support including after school tutoring and intervention classes. Further systemic additional supports would be made at the district level,” she said.
Asseier said several ideas are being considered.
“We are talking about ways that we can structure ‘workshops’ during the year or perhaps focused times during the day for remediation. We won’t know the extent until we assess at the beginning of the year. We are also looking at class sizes for certain grade levels and subjects that may need more focus,” she said.
Summer school for students in the higher grades is on the drawing board.
“This summer, our main focus will be high school. Many students will need to make up classes. We are in the planning process currently, and it will likely look very different from regular summer school,” Asseier said.
