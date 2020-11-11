The Lake Havasu City Council gave the go-ahead to use some of the city’s remaining AZ CARES money to make payments on the courthouse and to purchase public safety equipment.
The council reached a consensus at its meeting on Tuesday and directed staff to move forward with about $500,000 worth of equipment purchases for the police and fire departments. The council also discussed using more CARES money for the purchase of the former Havasu Fitness facility which will eventually become the municipal courthouse.
Ultimately the council agreed to use $141,405 to make the monthly payments on the property and another $75,000 for immediate costs such as utilities and the alarm system. The City Council also considered setting aside another $890,075 from CARES to pay off the remainder of the loan with a lump-sum payment on Jan. 1, 2022. But the council elected to hold off on making a final decision about when to pay off the loan until budget talks for next fiscal year heat up during the spring.
Councilmember Donna McCoy called the public safety purchases a “no brainer.” She said she also supports the courthouse, but wanted to make sure that the council still had some flexibility with CARES money given that the pandemic is still not over.
“I just want to make sure that we have money, looking forward, in case the numbers go up again and we need to help more individuals,” she said.
Police Department
The council approved a request from the police department for $292,847 for an emergency response vehicle – specifically a Bearcat – which is an armored vehicle that Lake Havasu City Police Chief Dan Doyle said is specifically tailored for law enforcement purposes and commonly used by departments throughout the country.
“This is a vehicle that we’ve wanted for many, many years – we have just never had the ability to purchase it,” Doyle said. “We went many years where we weren’t able to buy patrol vehicles.”
Doyle said the vehicle would have a wide range of uses for the department, and would be particularly useful during active shooter situations.
“We have run across a number of incidents over the last couple years,” Doyle said. “The most recent being a situation where a person fired over 28 rounds from an AR-15 at my police officers. I happened to be at that scene and I was holding my breath hoping nobody got hit by that person. We didn’t have anything that allowed us to move up closer…
“Right now the extent of our armor are handheld shields – which are good for handguns and probably AR-15s. I just don’t want to be the guy holding the shield when it get shot with an AR-15.”
Doyle said the department’s current options in such a situation are to attempt to move closer behind hand shields – an option he said he isn’t comfortable with – or to wait for an emergency response vehicle to arrive from Bullhead City, Kingman, or the sheriff’s office.
He said such a vehicle would also allow police to safely evacuate neighbors if an armed subject barricades themselves in a nearby house.
Fire Department
The council also approved a couple requests from Fire Chief Peter Pilafas, including $60,000 to replace the pumps on the fireboat, and another $150,000 to purchase two alternative response vehicles.
“Currently we have one pump out of service and we are running with one pump on our boat,” Pilafas told the council. “So we thought, with some money being freed up, this was a need for our department. Especially being on a lake and being able to provide adequate fire suppression on our fireboat.”
Pilafas said the alternative response vehicles will help the fire department be more efficient by giving it the option of responding to certain emergencies without needing to take the fire engine.
“It is just more efficient,” he said.
Courthouse
The City Council agreed on using about $210,000 to make payments through the end of 2021 on the recently-purchased 92 Acoma property for the courthouse and cover other immediate costs such as utilities. But the council decided to hold off on making any decisions about using another $890,000 to pay off the remainder of the loan at the start of 2022.
Councilmember Gordon Groat asked Administrative Services Director Jill Olsen if it would be difficult for the city to stick with standard mortgage payments in order to keep extra CARES money available if it is needed.
“It is a low interest rate, so it wouldn’t be difficult to carry that,” Olsen responded. “It is really just the philosophy of, do we want to carry that additional debt on our books or do we want to have the asset on our books without the associated debt?”
Olsen said the council still has time to answer that question because 2022 is the first year that the city is allowed to pay off the property in full without penalty under the terms of the loan agreement. Olsen said the topic could be set aside for now, to be discussed further as the council prepares to pass the 2021-22 budget next spring.
Havasu’s CARES spending
Lake Havasu City’s share of the AZ CARES Fund amounted to $6,413,669, which Olsen said the city received in July.
Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council had already approved the use of $4,685,580 of its CARES money. Havasu spent $2 million on the down payment on the Havasu Fitness facility that will be turned into the courthouse. The city also set aside $2.4 million needed to implement raises for city employees following a citywide salary study, and it gave a $250,000 grant to the Lake Havasu City Resource Alliance to be used to help local businesses struggling from the pandemic to pay their bills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.