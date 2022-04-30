Plans for a project meant to improve safety for bicyclists and pedestrians on London Bridge Road got the go-ahead from the Lake Havasu City Council on Tuesday.
During its meeting, the council voted 5-2 to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation for a safety improvement project on the portion of London Bridge Road between Reimer Drive south to the intersection with State Route 95. The project will consist of a “road diet” – an industry term for rearranging the lane markings on the road – to accommodate bike lanes where appropriate and install associated signage. The project would also include replacing four existing speed limit signs with new speed feedback signs that flash a vehicle’s speed as it passes by. The flashing signs would be placed in each of the transition areas between different speed zones along that section of the road.
The project is fully funded by the Federal Highway Administration’s Highway Safety Improvement Program, distributed to Havasu as a grant through ADOT. The total amount of the grant is $606,286, and the intergovernmental agreement states that Havasu would be responsible for any costs that go over the amount awarded in the grant.
The intergovernmental agreement also states that ADOT will administer the design and scope of the project, and will be responsible for advertising and awarding the bid for construction, as well as administering the construction of the project.
Assistant City Engineer Dan Sloan told the council during Tuesday’s meeting that ADOT will begin coming up with the scope and designs for the safety improvement project next fiscal year, with construction slated for Fiscal Year 2023-24. Sloan said the project will not include any additional pavement, but ADOT will examine that section of the road to determine where a bike lane could be added onto the existing pavement.
“Part of the scoping and design that ADOT would go through would be looking at areas on our road that are in the city, and determining what is appropriate for bike lanes,” Sloan said. “It is not widening the road, but it’s using the lane width that we have - if we have extra lane width where we can narrow the lane and add a bike lane. There are some areas that are four lanes with a center turn lane that are just not going to be able to add a bike lane on there. But in a couple areas where we definitely have 15-foot wide lanes, we may be able to reduce those to a standard 12-foot lane and have a 3-foot bike lane on either side.”
Sloan said the exact locations of bike lanes would be worked out by ADOT through the design process.
Sloan said the bike lanes would be similar to the ones recently put in farther north on the portion of London Bridge Road outside of city limits and under the jurisdiction of Mohave County.
Councilmembers Nancy Campbell and Michele Lin voted against the agreement – both expressed concerns specifically about adding bike lanes. Lin said she was concerned that putting in a bike path on portions of the road, which she said is already narrow in some spots, would only cause more safety issues. Campbell said she opposed the project because she view’s London Bridge Road as Havasu’s best bet for a second northern entrance into the city capable of reducing traffic on SR95, and that would likely require the proposed bike lanes to be removed in the future.
Mayor Cal Sheehy noted that the project will come back to the city to review once ADOT finishes its designs. He said at that point the council will be able to decide whether any proposed bike lanes should be included in the project. But Sheehy said he believes the project’s primary benefit will be a traffic-calming effect that lowers drivers’ speeds by reducing lane width and installing speed feedback signs in an area of town the city commonly receives complaints about speeding.
“The bike lanes will provide continuity with what has been done in the county already, in the areas where it makes sense. But that is a very small portion of what that project is,” Sheehy said on Wednesday. “If it doesn’t make sense then it is obviously not going to happen. But it will be nice in the northern part of Lake Havasu City to have the continuity and connection to the county’s work so it provides for safer use for those bicyclists that use it already. It is being used for bicycling now, which is why it was identified in the safety plan.”
Lake Havasu Metropolitan Planning Organization Manager Justin Hembree said on Wednesday that the project is part of the city’s bike and pedestrian plan, and the project qualified to receive Highway Safety Improvement Funds because of the accident history in the area. Hembree said in order for a safety project to qualify for these grants, they must be within a half mile radius of where at least one accident causing either fatality or serious injury has occurred.
“You have to prove to the state that people are getting in serious accidents or fatalities are occurring, and what you are going to do to fix them with a reasonable improvement,” Hembree said. “It is about where accidents are occurring. That is where these types of grants can be applied, and only applied to those areas that have accidents.”
Hembree said the MPO originally applied for the Highway Safety Improvement grant on March 31, 2019. A traffic study of that area completed over the previous five years identified one fatal accident and six other accidents that caused serious injury on London Bridge Road between Reimer Drive south to SR95.
“It was backed by data,” Hembree said of the project. “We have other areas that we are currently working on applications for safety projects moving forward.”
But Hembree noted that the city can’t pick and choose which safety projects receive grant funding, and that a grant awarded for a specific project like the London Bridge Road improvement cannot be spent on any other project. It is left up to ADOT to determine what projects are awarded FHWA grant money, and when. The LHMPO competes with Arizona and every other political subdivision in the state for Highway Safety Improvement grants.
Council discussion
Lin kicked off the discussion by asking whether London Bridge Road is commonly used by bicyclists. Sloan responded that the MPO came up with the project, and identified the issue using traffic data. Anecdotally, Sloan noted that he works on London Bridge Road and sees bikes riding every day as he goes to and from work.
Noting that potential bike lanes would only be installed along some portions of the road, Councilmember Cameron Moses asked whether “spotty bike lanes” would really provide a safety benefit for bicyclists. Sloan admitted that it’s not an ideal solution, but said having more areas where bikers are protected is still better than having none.
Campbell said she is concerned that any money spent on bike paths on London Bridge Road would end up being wasted in the future. She said she believes London Bridge Road is the city’s best option for an alternative route to relieve congestion from SR95 in the future as the population and tourism in Havasu continue to grow.
“If Highway 95 gets highly congested, my only solution to assist us with traffic would be widening and expanding this whole London Bridge Road,” Campbell said. “I would hate to see us spend $600,000 on a bike lane when this may be the potential best way to get traffic off Highway 95.”
Sheehy said he felt the concerns over a bike lane miss the larger point of the project.
“Some of this is also traffic calming. It will make the lanes skinnier which slows down traffic, and they will add speed feedback signs in addition to the bike lane,” he said. “So it is really about the traffic calming for the complaints we get about speed. That is one of the real benefits as I see it. The bike lane is a bonus if that can happen.”
Campbell floated the idea of putting the $600,000 towards another traffic priority, but Councilmember David Lane explained that this particular grant from the Federal Highway Administration is only available to Havasu for this particular project.
“This is fully funded by federal dollars,” Lane said. “That doesn’t mean that it is a good project, it just means that we either use it for this project or we just turn the money down. We can’t use it for any other projects.”
Dolan said he supports the parts of the project meant to help reduce traffic speeds on London Bridge Road, but he said he has a hard time understanding how bike lanes would improve safety in the area.
“It just doesn’t make sense to me that if people are speeding we will just push the bikers closer to them and that will solve safety,” Dolan said. “So I would like to see it come back and see what they present. If it makes sense it makes sense, but if it is too tight then we could just do the speed abatement and not do the bike lane if the bike lane isn’t safe. I just hate that we are kind of cramming it in there.”
Lin said she had similar concerns about a bike lane.
“I just think that putting this bike lane there is a safety issue,” she said. “It is a super narrow road, and the people do speed there. I don’t think it is the right place for it. I’m not an expert either, but I think it is going to cause more accidents.”
Campbell also said she has doubts about whether bike lanes would increase safety. She said the edges of the pavement where the bike lanes would be placed are not in the greatest shape.
“I’m more concerned about some cracks and asphalt issues, the safety of the bicyclers, and encouraging people that we are building a bike path that everybody can feel safe on,” Campbell said. “I just feel uncomfortable about that. But I am definitely OK with slowing people down and doing what we can do there.”
Lane said he felt some councilmembers had the wrong idea about why new bike lanes are being proposed.
“We are not saying that we are pushing bicycles down onto London Bridge Road,” Lane said. “What we are saying is the studies show that they are already using London Bridge Road. As Mr. Sloan said, he sees them out there every single day. We are trying to make it safer for the ones who are already out there and already using the road.”
Hembree said he understands the council’s concerns with the project, like the road being too narrow for a bike lane in some spots, but he said the scoping and design of the project next year will consider all of those factors before coming up with a proposal for how best to address safety concerns.
“We are basically saying that people are already using this facility,” Hembree said. “They are getting hurt or dying, so the solution is to use this funding to have an ADOT engineer look at this road and try to come up with a design and solution to help mitigate any kind of accidents that would happen in the future. There are obviously right-of-way limitations and road limitations. Like Mr. Lane alluded to, it may not be the best project but we have data that says pedestrians or bicyclists are getting into accidents. We need to do something about it, and that is what this application was for.”
