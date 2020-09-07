The Mohave County Attorney’s Office is planning to move into a new building. But doing so will require a little work by the county, as much as $1.5 million in renovations, and one existing county building will have to be demolished.
In a move that could accommodate both the Mohave County Attorney’s Office and the Legal Defender’s Office, justice officials are requesting that the Attorney’s Office’s criminal division be moved to Kingman’s former Arizona Department of Economic Security office at 301 Pine Street. The former economic security office was vacated by Arizona state officials earlier this year, and plans have been underway for the county attorney’s office to acquire the property since fall 2019.
If such a move were approved, it would allow the Mohave County Legal Defender’s Office to fill the county attorney’s current space at 315 North 4th Street.
According to Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latoski, the county attorney’s office has used all available space its building can offer, reducing the number of conference rooms available to the department for essential court functions. Additional space will be required for the attorney’s office to maintain efficiency in due process and address its growing workload.
Kingman’s former Department of Economic Security facility could offer the space additional needed by county prosecutors, but Latoski says the county attorney’s office will require private officers, conference rooms, remodeled restrooms and storage areas. The estimated cost of renovating the building for new occupancy by the county attorney’s office is about $1.67 million.
The county’s Victim/Witness Office would be moved to the legal defender’s space at 313 Pine Street. But ensuring there is enough parking for legal officials would mean demolishing the county’s current victim/witness facility at 325 Pine Street.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved a $1.2 million item in its 2021 fiscal budget last month. According to Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith, the attorney’s office will provide $750,000 of its own funding to aid in the project.
County employees could be directed to investigate the potential move, and return to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors with recommendations for the project within 60 days.
