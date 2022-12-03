Plans for new residential developments in the Grand Island Estates on the Island are heading to the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission next week. But the plans are receiving significant opposition from several of its neighbors.
During its meeting on Wednesday, the commission will hold three public hearings to vet the requests for 23 acres on the Island located at 340, 350, 380 and 390 Beachcomber Blvd. The lots are located in the northwest corner of the Grand Island Estates, near the western end of Beachcomber Boulevard. On behalf of the property owners, Desert Land Group is requesting that the general plan land use designation be changed from “Resort Related” to “Resort Residential” for the entire 23 acres which would allow for residential development on those lots.
According to the staff report, the Grand Island Estates development was approved in 1994 and currently consists of five developed single family residential subdivisions and a park. The subject properties, which make up parcels A, B and C of the Grand Island Estates, remain undeveloped.
Currently, all 23 acres are zoned as Mixed Use Neighborhood/Planned Development with the lots approved to develop an up-to-70 feet tall hotel or resort, with approximately 225 rooms, 45 residential casita units, and about 50,000 square feet of commercial uses.
In the letter of intent, Mychal Gorden with Desert Land Group explained that he is representing property owners James Rohl and Mike Patel. Rohl owns 340, 380, and 390 Beachcomber Blvd. and Patel owns 350 Beachcomber Blvd. The letter states that Rohl and Patel plan to modify the current lot lines to create two parcels more conducive to their development plans – which will leave Rohl with approximately 18 acres and Patel with 5 acres.
Rohl is seeking a rezone for 340, 380 and 390 Beachcomber Blvd. from its current Mixed Use Neighborhood Planned Development to a new Residential Estates/Planned Development. The PD would allow exceptions reducing the minimum lot area from 15,000 square feet to 10,000 square feet, reducing the side setback from 10 feet to 5 feet, and reducing the rear yard setback from 20 feet to 15 feet. Gorden and city staff both note that similar exceptions have already been granted for other single family residential lots in the Grand Island Estates developments.
According to the letter of intent, Rohl plans to divide his 18 acres into about 55 residential lots and private streets through the city’s subdivision process, with a goal of building a single family residential neighborhood with a home owners association.
Desert Land Group has also requested a rezone for 350 Beachcomber Blvd. from Mixed Use Neighborhood/Planned Development to Residential Multiple Family/Planned Development on behalf of Patel. The letter of intent states that Patel plans to develop the property with a multifamily development. The planned development would further limit the housing density to 8 units per acre – down from the 20 units per acre maximum for other Residential Multiple Family Districts.
The citizens meeting to discuss these requests with nearby neighbors was held on Sept. 28, and was reportedly attended by at least 55 people – though a total of 47 people signed in. The staff report notes that neighbors expressed concerns about potential traffic, emergency response, and short-term vacation rentals.
The city has received a total of 10 letters from neighbors on the Island about these requests, with all of the letters opposing the plans. Common complaints brought up in the letters include concerns that the development would hurt traffic congestion on and off the Island which only has one access point, that the additional residences would overtax emergency services to the Island, and that it would alter the intended characteristics of the area.
Many of the letters contained identical text, but were signed and sent by different residents.
The staff report notes that the proposed amendment to the general plan has been reviewed by Development Services, Public Works, Fire, and Police management staff who had no concerns about the development.
“It is determined that the project is not anticipated to have a negative impact on the existing access to the Island, or to police or fire response times,” the staff report says. “There is also adequate capacity for sewer and water service for the development.”
The staff report also notes that the original Grand Island Estates development was approved for up to 402 residential lots. It says all five of the residential subdivisions in the planned development have already completed the platting process with a total of 342 lots combined. The 54 single family residential lots would bring that total up to 396. The report also notes that the current planned development includes approval of 45 resort casitas, while Patel’s plan for multifamily housing includes a planned development that would limit it to 40 residential units.
City staff is recommending approval of all three requests for the properties on the island.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing to discuss each of the requests and will vote on recommendations for all three. Those recommendations will be forwarded to the City Council, which will consider each of the requests individually during a future City Council meeting.
