Plans for new residential developments in the Grand Island Estates on the Island are heading to the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission next week. But the plans are receiving significant opposition from several of its neighbors.

During its meeting on Wednesday, the commission will hold three public hearings to vet the requests for 23 acres on the Island located at 340, 350, 380 and 390 Beachcomber Blvd. The lots are located in the northwest corner of the Grand Island Estates, near the western end of Beachcomber Boulevard. On behalf of the property owners, Desert Land Group is requesting that the general plan land use designation be changed from “Resort Related” to “Resort Residential” for the entire 23 acres which would allow for residential development on those lots.

