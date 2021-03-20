Lake Havasu City is heading towards a major milestone this year with the 50th anniversary of the dedication of the London Bridge in Havasu coming up in October.
Every year Havasu holds a parade as part of London Bridge Days to celebrate the city’s most famous landmark, but the city plans to go all out this year for the golden anniversary in 2021 and Gov. Doug Ducey is expected to come to town for the occasion.
“Lake Havasu City is a relatively young city in terms of history, but to our citizens and the pioneers that built this community it is real to them,” Mayor Cal Sheehy said. “It is important that we celebrate the short but vibrant history that we have had. This is one way that we are able to do that.”
Sheehy said the city has formed a committee to make plans for the anniversary celebration along with the Lake Havasu Museum of History, Go Lake Havasu, and several Havasu pioneers who have taken part in past London Bridge celebrations in the town’s history. He said the committee is open to any potential new members who would like to help add to the celebration.
“Anyone that would like to join is more than welcome,” Sheehy said.
Sheehy said there will likely be events planned all month long to celebrate the occasion, all leading up to the last weekend in October with the city’s annual London Bridge parade and a special rededication ceremony to mark 50 years in Havasu.
Sheehy said the rededication ceremony will provide plenty of pomp and circumstance with dignitaries such as Ducey expected to attend. Sheehy said Havasu has also invited London to send a delegation for the celebration.
The event will focus on Havasu’s heritage, history and the legacy of town founder Robert McCulloch. It was McCulloch who purchased the London Bridge from London for $2.46 million in 1968 and relocated it to Havasu, which was still in its infancy at the time, to help the community solidify its foothold on the banks of the Colorado River. Sheehy said the event itself will incorporate elements of the original dedication ceremony 50 years ago and will be similar to events held for the bridge’s 25th and 40th anniversaries in Havasu.
Havasu’s last major celebration involving the London Bridge was in 2018 when Ducey and the Lord Mayor of London came to Havasu to celebrate the 50th anniversary of McCulloch’s purchase of the bridge from London. Although the bridge was purchased in 1968, its reconstruction was completed in 1971 when it was officially rededicated in Havasu.
Of course, the London Bridge was already more than 100 years old when it first came to the United States.
Lake Havasu Museum of History Executive Director Hannah Rangel said the London Bridge Parade and the rededication ceremony will be the grand finale, but the fun is expected to start on the first weekend in October and last all month long.
Go Lake Havasu CEO Terence Concannon said as far as he knows nothing has been decided or finalized regarding additional October celebrations.
But Rangel said there are several events in the works like a costume contest and a VIP black tie dinner that would serve as a fundraiser for local charities.
Rangel said there were some boat races held as part of the original dedication ceremony that may make a return 50 years later as well.
She said her goal is to have something throughout the month that appeals to people of all ages.
“We want to have some things that will attract a younger generation, but we also want to have things that are true to the original dedication,” she said.
Celebrations have been a little bit muted for the past year as the entire world has had to deal with the covid-19 pandemic. Sheehy said the city is staying mindful of the situation with the virus, but is hopeful that the 50th anniversary can be celebrated safely this fall.
“We are mindful of that – as we have been throughout our entire response to the pandemic – but we are hopeful that with the decrease in cases, the roll out of the vaccines, and the mitigation strategies, that we will be able to successfully host this celebration,” he said.
