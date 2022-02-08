An Easter egg hunt and a children’s motorized toy vehicle race are being planned for later this year, and county officials are now laying the groundwork for additional future events at the Mohave County Fairgrounds.
Mohave County Parks Director Kristin Zimmerman spoke this week at a meeting of the county’s governing board in Kingman, where she offered a preview of upcoming events planned for the facility. And as renovations to the fairgrounds and its buildings remain underway, plans are in motion for events throughout the remainder of the year.
“We’re taking a balancing act when it comes to events and programs,” Zimmerman said. “All of these types of events will be going on throughout the whole year. To date, about 80% of our weekends are booked at the fairgrounds through June. And each quarter, we will have hallmark events.”
Among those events will be a dog-friendly Easter egg hunt on April 9, and the first-ever “Kid-Tona” battery-powered vehicle race on May 21. Fairground facilities will also be available to rent for future events including auctions, gun shows, health fairs, festivals, weddings, fundraisers and birthday parties, according to Zimmerman.
“We’ve also started planning the Mohave County Fair,” Zimmerman said. “It’s not till September, but it’s the largest event in the county, and it takes some time to organize.”
Zimmerman says the parks department has already booked entertainers for the venue, and the department is expected to make announce those events within the next several weeks.
“The fair’s livestock show and carnival services will be finalized shortly,” Zimmerman said. “And community groups like dance and karate studios, and school groups will be highlighted on the Mohave County Community Stage.”
Governing the fairgrounds’ use is a new duty for the parks department, after management responsibilities were returned to Mohave County for the first time in 35 years. The facility has been operated by the Mohave County Fair Association since 1987, before accusations mounted last year in reference to possible incomplete bookkeeping and deteriorating buildings on the property.
Renovations are still underway at the fairgrounds. Exposed electrical wiring and poor condition of buildings at the location have required repair over the past several months, and Zimmerman says work is ongoing.
“We’re staying ahead of everything,” Zimmerman said. “There’s a lot of cleanup, a lot of painting, the bathrooms have been completely cleaned and sanitized. Electrical upgrades are happening, and our staff is doing a tremendous job.”
According to Zimmerman, the parks department is planning to demolish a mobile home that had been until now used as an office at the fairgrounds, and may be replaced this fiscal year.
According to Mohave County Public Works Director Steve Latoski, the department’s efforts have been admirable.
“The parks division has hit the ground running in operating the Mohave County Fairgrounds,” Latoski said. “We have a management team in place with considerable experience in managing local, arena-based and even national special events. I think the board will be quite impressed with operational updates and near-term accomplishments that we’ll share with the board as we go through the coming weeks.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.