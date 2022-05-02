The Island got a little greener on Arbor Day.
Lake Havasu City celebrated the occasion on Friday by planting 30 new trees at the Island Ball Fields, between the parking lot and the fields. The parks and recreation department teams up with a local elementary school each year for a tree planting on Arbor Day and this year the 5th grade class from Starline Elementary provided the muscle.
“They are all different kinds, but they are all desert adapted trees,” said Lake Havasu City Arborist Craig Geary with the Parks and Recreation Department. “We are planting sissoos, we’ve got some eucalyptus going in, we threw in a couple desert pines, acacias, and some mulberries for shade – just a whole bunch of different things.”
Geary said the planting is part of an ongoing project which plants new trees along the island path each Arbor Day. Geary said they will continue to plant new trees heading south in the years ahead.
“We are dressing this area up,” Geary said. “We are just going to keep going around the Island until we get to the condos.”
Geary said the newly planted trees will be part of the city’s Memorial Tree Program, which allows residents to purchase a tree in memory of a loved one, and the city will install a plaque by the tree and take care of it for the rest of its life.
Although the Island will be a little greener after Friday’s efforts, it won’t be using any more water – or at least not fresh water from the Colorado River. All of the trees will be watered with effluent – treated sewer water – from the Island Wastewater Treatment plant just a few hundred feet away.
“This whole ballfield is watered with reclaimed water,” Geary said. “Then we’ve got a main line that goes all the way around the Island that we use to water all of these plants – so we are not using any potable water on this. We are working on water conservation with Lake Mead dropping like a rock. We don’t want to use any extra water than we have to.”
This Arbor Day marked a milestone, as it is the 150th anniversary of the tree-focused holiday.
“All over the country people are having tree planting ceremonies in every state,” Geary said.
The city has had a good relationship with the Arbor Day Foundation, which has designated Havasu a “Tree City USA” every year for the past 21 years. Geary said there are certain requirements for a city to qualify for that designation, and Havasu’s annual Arbor Day event helps it meet those standards.
Geary said Keep Havasu Beautiful donated $2,000 this year to pay for the irrigation, which was installed by the parks and rec department last week - prior to Friday’s tree planting. Air Control Home Services donated $1,100 to purchase the trees, and employees were on hand to help the kids plant them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.