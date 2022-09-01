Improvements are coming to the playgrounds at Starline Elementary and Oro Grande Classical Academy.
At its special board meeting on Wednesday, the Lake Havasu Unified School District governing board voted to approve a joint improvement plan with the Division of School Facilities for the improvement of the playgrounds at Starline and Oro Grande.
The school district will pay roughly $160,000 of bond and capital funds to expand the Starline playground and to stripe the surface at Oro Grande, according to the agenda, and the Division of School Facilities will pay $1.3 million “for work relating to the basketball court, damaged walkways, related fencing, etc.”
In November 2016 Lake Havasu City residents voted to approve a $49 million bond for the school district to be used for improvements to four main categories: maintenance, transportation, technology and athletics.
According to the agenda, the not to exceed costs for the school district is $200,000 for the work at Oro Grande and $250,000 for the work at Starline. According to Mike Murray, the district director of business services, the not to exceed costs are “heavily inflated” due to the unpredictable nature of the construction field at the moment.
“But with the cost of construction right now—we just don’t know,” Murray said. “This will help us to keep the project moving along and not have to come back in front of the board unless there are any major unknowns.”
During the discussion, School Board President Eric Aurnad reinforced that a majority of the funding for the project was not coming for the school but from the Division of School Facilities. Murray explained the division is a state agency that was created after capital funding from the state was cut.
“So the state put together this division of school facilities to oversee bond money and then distribute it through grant applications to individual school sites,” Murray said.
The construction will move forward at the elementary schools once the Division of School Facilities approves it and authorizes funding for its portion of the improvement project.
