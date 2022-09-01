Starline playground.jpg

Students romping around Starline Elementary’s playground will have softer places to land with the installation of rubber mulch. A low wall around the perimeter will contain the mulch.

Improvements are coming to the playgrounds at Starline Elementary and Oro Grande Classical Academy.

At its special board meeting on Wednesday, the Lake Havasu Unified School District governing board voted to approve a joint improvement plan with the Division of School Facilities for the improvement of the playgrounds at Starline and Oro Grande.

