A Phoenix resident is scheduled to stand trial in October for his alleged role in a conspiracy to traffic cocaine in Lake Havasu City.
According to court records, a plea agreement offered by prosecutors expired Tuesday, and 38-year-old Alonso Mendoza is scheduled to be tried Oct. 26 on charges of conspiracy to sell narcotic drugs. Mendoza’s attorneys requested an extension of that deadline this week, court records showed, as they were still awaiting discovery in the case.
And according to Phoenix-based attorney Faisal Ullah, the case is a complicated one. Investigation by Lake Havasu City Police officials was conducted over two years, and led to the indictment of eight defendants in the case. Ullah, who represents codefendant Julio C. Cabrera-Leon, 36, filed in Mohave Superior Court earlier this week to designate the proceedings as a “complex case.”
“Given the nature of the case, the investigative phase is expected to take significantly longer than the average case,” Ullah wrote in a June 22 motion. “(Counsel) does not believe he can competently bring this case to a trial-ready posture within the normal 150-day limit.”
If the case is deemed “complex” under Arizona statute, a judge may extend the timeline for proceedings without violating the defendant’s constitutional right to a speedy trial.
Cabrera-Leon was indicted earlier this year alongside alleged co-conspirators Nicanor Corona, 38, Mario Delgado, 34, Michael G. Brewer, 36, Christian A. Nava, 29, and Alonso Mendoza’s brother, Fernando Mendoza, 35 – all on charges of conspiracy to sell narcotic drugs.
According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department, Alonso Mendoza may have arranged more than 200 deliveries of cocaine to locations throughout Havasu by intermediaries, including Nava.
Nava was arrested in February 2020 during a traffic stop, when he was allegedly found in possession of one pound of cocaine, $982 in cash and a mobile phone. Investigators said that Nava’s phone contained an exchange of text messages to Alonso Mendoza, throughout which Mendoza directed Nava to deliver quantities of cocaine throughout the city.
Police say that text messages recovered from Nava’s phone showed that quantities of cocaine were also transported on a regular basis to Corona, as well as Fernando Mendoza.
Detectives allegedly learned that Alonso Mendoza would be traveling to Havasu this March, with the intent of personally transporting cocaine for sale in Lake Havasu City. Officers intercepted Mendoza’s vehicle, and investigators obtained a warrant to search his vehicle. Also searched was a storage locker used by Mendoza, located on Empire Drive. During that search, police allegedly found nine ounces of cocaine.
At the time of Mendoza’s arrest, he was accompanied by girlfriend Yohanna Altamirano, 35, also of Phoenix.
Law enforcement officials additionally searched Mendoza’s Phoenix residence, where they allegedly found Mendoza’s mobile phone. Text messages recovered from that phone allegedly detailed the planned shipment of drugs to be delivered that day to a Havasu buyer.
In that text conversation, police say the buyer was directed to pay codefendant Mario Delgado for the alleged shipment.
According to Mohave County Jail records, none of the case’s alleged co-conspirators remained in custody as of Friday afternoon.
Fernando Mendoza is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court July 13 for a status conference in the case.
Altamirano is scheduled to appear for a status conference on July 26. Brewer and Nava are scheduled to appear in status conferences on July 7. Cabrera-Leon is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a status conference on Aug. 23, and Corona is scheduled to appear for a status conference on June 29. Delgado is scheduled to appear July 12 for a status conference in the case.
