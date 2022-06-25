A Lake Havasu City man who was injured in an alleged exchange of gunfire with police could have an opportunity to accept a plea agreement next week with Mohave County prosecutors.
Jason J. Boon, 48, is scheduled to appear Monday in Mohave Superior Court for a status conference and possible Donald hearing, as he awaits trial on felony charges including aggravated assault, disorderly conduct with a weapon and one count of discharging a weapon within Lake Havasu City limit.
A Donald hearing is a meeting between the judge, defendant and attorneys in the case; where the defendant is informed of the terms of a possible plea agreement and the possible criminal penalty the defendant may face if the offer is not accepted and he or she is found guilty by a jury of his or her peers.
As of Friday, the terms of any plea agreement offered in the case were not publicly available through Mohave Superior Court.
The case began April 4, when Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the 3300 block of Mockingbird Drive. There, neighbors reported that Boon had hanged bedsheets surrounding his home, each scrawled with allegedly threatening messages and indicating that he would engage law enforcement officers if confronted. On the same day, police say Boon may have violated an order of protection by sending a text message to a protected party.
Officers arrived at Boon’s home, and an armed standoff began late that evening. Boon reportedly fired a weapon in the direction of responding officers, and officers returned fire, according to the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
Boon’s arm was grazed in the exchange of gunfire, according to police. Afterward, Boon allegedly barricaded himself inside his residence and refused officers’ orders for him to surrender.
Police blocked entry into the neighborhood until the early morning of April 5, when Boon reportedly emerged from his home and surrendered.
Boon was transported from the scene to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment, before he was booked into custody at Mohave County Jail. He would later plead guilty to charges of interfering with judicial proceedings in reference to the alleged violation of his restraining order.
As of Friday, Boon remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $200,000 bond.
