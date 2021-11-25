Plea negotiations are now expected to begin in the case of a Lake Havasu City man accused of slashing two victims with a box cutter during an August incident.
A hearing has been scheduled next year to discuss the possible terms of a plea agreement with prosecutors in the case of 33-year-old Jonathan Kroll. The defendant has remained free on $1,500 bond since October.
According to police, the alleged slashing incidents took place on the 3600 block of Clearwater Drive, in the early hours of Aug. 28. Officers were dispatched to the location after receiving reports that two victims were slashed with a bladed weapon. According to the police report, Kroll was seen leaving the area when responding officers arrived, and officers pursued him. According to police, Kroll’s vehicle rolled over during the pursuit, and came to a stop. Kroll allegedly exited his vehicle and attempted to flee from officers, but he was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.
Kroll was charged with felony counts including aggravated assault, unlawful flight from law enforcement and disorderly conduct with a weapon. Kroll was previously convicted of manslaughter in a stabbing incident that occurred in 2013, and was under community supervision at the time of his arrest in August. Kroll was released from prison last year.
Attorneys for the state and defense are now expected to discuss the terms of a possible plea agreement in the case at a Jan. 3 settlement conference.
