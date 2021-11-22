A Lake Havasu City man may have an opportunity to accept a plea agreement with prosecutors, and avoid standing trial on possible child sex offenses.
Mohave Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert on Friday approved a motion by Kingman attorney Jacob Baldridge, Whitney, Whitney, Baldridge & Atkinson law firm, to schedule a settlement conference in the case in the case of 29-year-old Edward Decker. Decker is accused of two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, which allegedly took place on multiple occasions between 2016 and 2019.
“The parties in this case believe that a settlement conference will assist them in coming to a non-trial resolution,” Baldridge said in his request last week. “Additionally, a settlement conference can assure that Decker is advised, on record, of all available options that he has and any sentencing ranges he faces.“
According to police, the incidents were reported in 2019, when the victim confided to an elementary school classmate that she may have been sexually molested by the defendant. Officers spoke to the victim after receiving the initial report, and the victim allegedly confirmed statements given by the reporting property. Police say the abuse had been taking place since the victim was 9 years old.
Decker was arrested in February 2020 after he failed to appear in Mohave Superior Court for arraignment in the case.
In May, Baldridge requested a mental health evaluation for his client to determine whether Decker was competent to participate in his own defense. Although at least one court-appointed mental health official ruled that Decker was incompetent, the court ultimately decided in September that Decker was mentally capable of standing trial in his case.
He now remains in custody at Mohave County Jail on $75,000 bond.
Decker’s upcoming settlement conference will be conducted by Mohave Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen on Jan. 18.
