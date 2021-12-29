It’s time to party into the New Year.
Despite a chance of rain, several Lake Havasu City establishments will offer New Year’s Eve celebrations for locals to attend while they celebrate the end of 2021 and the start of 2022.
New Year’s Eve
Whether you’re looking for live music, standup comedy or just some good food there is a spot in Havasu that will cater to your New Year Eve wishes.
For those looking to hear live music the local band of veteran rockers, Swamp Donkey, will perform at BaBaLoo Lounge. For a more intimate show guitarist Hollis Googe is slated to play at The Chair in the English Village at 9 p.m.
Flying X Saloon will be hosting the country band Littletown, 90s cover band The 64s is playing at Jeremy’s Juke Joint, ‘80s and ‘90s cover band Electric Avenue will play a set at The Office Cocktail Lounge and rock n’ roll cover band RoadWork will rock out at R Bar and Grill.
Those who are looking for a laugh can head into the New Year can go to Fug’s Beer and Wine Bar for a comedy night starting at 10p.m. hosted by Billy Ford and featuring Mario Saenz.
Finally for those looking for a tasty dinner Martini Bay at the London Bridge Resort will serve a Prix Fixie menu prepared by Le Cordon Bleu Chef Sarah Freick.
New Year’s Day
If New Year’s Eve parties aren’t your preferred way to ring in 2022 there are some events happening New Year’s Day.
Buckskin Mountain State Park, Cattail Cove State Park and Lake Havasu State Park will participate in the national program First Day Hikes.
Rangers and volunteers will lead hikes in the parks starting in the morning to help people kick off the New Year on a healthy note.
Weather
No matter what you decide on doing on New Year’s Eve it’ll probably be a smart idea to bring an umbrella.
According to the National Weather Service there is a 40 percent chance of rain on Friday with an expected high of 59 degrees. The weather service is also forecasting some light winds on Friday afternoon.
On New Year’s Day it is expected to be a sunny but chilly day with an expected high of 54 degrees.
