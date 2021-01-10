A windy day in Lake Havasu City wasn’t going to stop plungers at London Bridge Beach for the 48th Annual Polar Bear Day on Saturday.
The annual event, which was sponsored by the Havasu Boat & Ski Club, featured three different groups getting into the water, which was chillier due to the windy conditions.
“I’m just so glad people still came out, it’s probably about half of what we usually have,” event organizer Bethany Hardin said. “But it’s still early in the day. So we’ll see if more people show up.”
This year’s event was also known as the inaugural Willie Rohn Plunge, named after Hardin’s father and one of the event’s founders, who died in November.
Bob Clark was part of the first batch of people to go into the water and has participated in the event for 11 years. This year’s event was more meaningful to him, as he was honoring Rohn, a man who started the tradition.
“This is honoring the man we lost, who started this,” Clark said. “That’s why I’m here, this is very special.”
Clark said plunged with a great group of people, some of whom came out to honor Rohn. “I’ve known him for 11 years and we’re both from Wisconsin and had a lot in common, just a wonderful man,” Clark said.
Participants earn a blue polar bear patch after completing the plunge, but for those who are not as brave, they get a yellow chicken patch if they immerse only a portion of their body in the water.
The first group was the biggest of the bunch with approximately 40 people participating, four of which got the chicken patch and the rest earning the polar patch.
Afterwards, participants warmed themselves by standing alongside a heater on the beach and enjoying a bowl of soup while wrapped up in a towel.
There were some first timers taking part who earned a polar bear patch including Jason Terenti and Teresa Ducan, both of whom plunged with the second group. “My daughter has done it, my wife has done it,” Jason Terenti said. “This is the first year I’ve actually gone in, I’ve just watched and been the chicken.”
“A bunch of friends from our gym from Havasu crossfit were doing it and saw that Bethany posted it,” Ducan said. “I missed the other years, so I figured I’ll come out this year and get it done.”
