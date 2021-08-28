Lake Havasu City Police officers arrested three people on Thursday, after allegedly locating a stolen vehicle at the 2100 block of Birch Square.
Angela Smith, 30, Joshua Pettid, 32 and Kealie Trezzo, 24, were arrested during the subsequent investigation. Detectives also served a search warrant at a home on the 2600 block of Jamaica Boulevard, where police say investigators found additional evidence in the case, including narcotics paraphernalia. Detectives also found 91 counterfeit prescription pills in the course of their investigation.
Smith was charged with counts of possession of narcotics for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of a means of transportation. She was held on $15,000 bond, and transferred to Mohave County Jail after an initial court appearance.
Pettid was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, and was released from custody on his own recognizance.
Trezzo was charged with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was held on $5,000 bond and transferred to Mohave County Jail after an initial court appearance.
