Two Lake Havasu City residents were arrested early Thursday morning after a short chase that allegedly ended in a vehicle accident at the intersection of Trotwood Drive and McCulloch Boulevard.
According to police, Hayley Thomas, 25, and William Brooks, 50, were under investigation for alleged drug sales by the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team. Officers attempted to stop Thomas and Brooks as result of that investigation at about 4 a.m. Thursday.
Police say the suspects fled from officers, and failed to stop at the intersection before being struck by a crossing vehicle. Thomas and Brooks ran from the scene on foot, but were apprehended soon after, according to police.
Thomas has been charged with counts of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, unlawful flight from law enforcement, reckless driving, criminal damage to property and hit and run.
Brooks was charged with counts of possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.
As of Friday, both suspects remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.