A Lake Havasu City man was allegedly attacked this week by a suspect attempting to steal his Biden campaign sign. The alleged assailant, wielding a bat emblazoned with the words, “Proud Boys,” also allegedly attempted to spray the victim with mace before leaving the scene.
According to police, a Lake Havasu City resident placed a campaign sign promoting former Vice President Joe Biden near the intersection of State Route 95 and Mulberry Avenue. On Tuesday morning, the sign’s owner allegedly saw a man, later identified as 47-year-old John A. Benedict, attempting to remove the sign.
Benedict, identified by police as a transient, was accompanied by his bicycle and an attached cart. When the sign’s owner confronted Benedict, police say Benedict attempted to tear the campaign sign in half – but was unable to do so. Frustrated, police say Benedict threw the sign about 15 feet from its original position.
According to the police report, Benedict allegedly began to shout political statements at the sign’s owner. The owner walked away to retrieve his sign, according to police, and turned to see Benedict approaching him with an aluminum baseball bat in his hands. Police say the surface of the bat allegedly used by Benedict was scrawled in permanent marker, with words including “Proud Boys,” and anti-socialist statements.
The “Proud Boys” gained national attention last month as President Trump publicly advised the group to “Stand back and stand by” during his second presidential debate against Biden. The group has been defined by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a hate group, allegedly engaging in violent tactics against its opponents. Trump denounced white supremacist organizations, including the “Proud Boys” shortly after his statement was made.
Benedict swung the weapon, and police say the victim raised his arms to defend himself. The bat struck the victim’s arm with enough force that Benedict allegedly dropped it, the report said. The victim retrieved the weapon, according to the report, and the two men briefly struggled for the weapon.
According to police, Benedict allegedly released the weapon after attempting to free it from the victim’s grasp, and instead drew a can of mace to use against the victim.
However, police say Benedict held the can backward when he attempted to activate it.
The victim received only a small dose of the spray Benedict attempted to use against him, the police report said. The rest of it appeared to plume directly into Benedict’s own face.
The victim allegedly told police that the spray partially blinded him in his right eye, but Benedict appeared to have been completely blinded by the spray.
Benedict then allegedly attempted to throw rocks – allegedly the size of baseballs – toward the victim. One of the rocks allegedly struck the victim in his shin. The victim told police he threatened to throw a rock of his own if Benedict didn’t stop.
Benedict allegedly attempted to leave the scene on his bicycle, but crashed and fell to the ground a short distance away, the victim allegedly told police.
Once Benedict righted himself, he left the area, and the victim followed Benedict in his car. The victim had Benedict’s alleged baseball bat with him, the report said.
According to the police report, the victim stopped following Benedict when he began traveling northbound on London Bridge Road, believing the area to be near the limits of the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s jurisdiction. The victim contacted police, and officers found Benedict based on the victim’s alleged description of his assailant.
The victim allegedly reported difficulty using his hand after the incident, but told police that none of his bones had been broken.
Benedict has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. As of Friday, Benedict remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond.
According to police, the alleged attempted theft of the victim’s campaign sign was only the most recent of several incidents over the past several months.
On Sept. 11, Unknown suspects allegedly stole a Donald Trump campaign sign from a business at the 2900 block of Maricopa Avenue. On Sept. 14, unknown suspects reportedly stole a Biden-Harris campaign sign from a residence at the 3300 block of Bluegrass Drive.
According to Mohave County Democratic Chairwoman Mary McCord Robinson, liberals in Mohave County have been favorite targets of fringe-right groups in recent months. Robinson says Democratic party members have been subject to name-calling, threats of physical injury, and even death threats prior to this year’s election.
“I think any kind of violence in elections is completely unnecessary,” Robinson said. “For anyone to attack a voter, regardless of their party, appalls me. Is that just the beginning for us? Is this what will happen if they call Biden the winner in this election? It concerns me that members of the Proud Boys are alive and well in our county … we are just careful.”
The Lake Havasu City Police Department will always view accusations such as those against Benedict as serious offenses, according to Lake Havasu City Chief of Police Dan Doyle.
“Our job is to ensure the safety of our citizens and protect their constitutional rights,” Doyle said Friday. “Disagreement with an individual’s political beliefs does not give you the right to assault or threaten that individual.”
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy issued a statement Friday morning in reference to Benedict’s arrest, and any other form of politically-motivated violence in Havasu.
“We ask all citizens to be respectful of each other and their views,” Sheehy said. “We need to end the divide and come back together as a community.”
As of Friday morning, Biden showed a slight lead over Trump in initial polls, but a final count remained pending.
" The rest of it (mace) appeared to plume directly into Benedict’s own face."
You can never underestimate the ignorance of a member of Typhoid Donnie's Moron Brigade.
