Lake Havasu City Police say officers arrested two men in connection with the May 30 shooting at London Bridge Beach.
Police said Andres Aguilar, 20, is suspected of firing a gun in the upper parking lot area of the city park over the Memorial Day weekend. Nobody was injured in the shooting, but police say multiple rounds were fired, striking two vehicles and a nearby building.
Also arrested was AJ Schoenhardt, 25, on charges of possession of narcotic drugs, weapons misconduct and hindering prosecution.
Police say officers received a tip on Thursday night about Aguilar’s location. Officers pulled over his vehicle on Interstate 40 at mile marker 4, just east of the California-Arizona border.
Police say Aguilar will face charges of possession of narcotic drugs, weapons misconduct, aggravated assault with a weapon, dispatching a firearm, and disorderly conduct with a weapon.
Police say Schoenhardt was the driver of the vehicle.
During their initial court appearances, Aguilar was held on a $60,000 bond and Schoenhardt was held on a $35,000 bond. Both were transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.