Lake Havasu City Police say officers arrested two men in connection with the May 30 shooting at London Bridge Beach.

Police said Andres Aguilar, 20, is suspected of firing a gun in the upper parking lot area of the city park over the Memorial Day weekend. Nobody was injured in the shooting, but police say multiple rounds were fired, striking two vehicles and a nearby building.

