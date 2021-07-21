Three Lake Havasu City residents were charged after a fistfight that took place at a punk rock concert last month, at a Queens Bay restaurant. According to police, one of the involved parties was a band member who performed at the event on June 20.
According to alleged witness statements, the initial incident took place while Havasu resident Morgan C. Villescas, 31, was dancing in a mosh pit at the location. Anthony D. Sabato, 42, performed on stage in the event’s second act. After Sabato’s band left the stage, witnesses say a woman approached Villescas and threw water in Villesca’s face. Sabato then allegedly approached Villescas and struck him several times.
But according to employees at the event, Morgan and his girlfriend, Havasu resident Rosalinda M. Valenzuela, 23, had been attempting to antagonize other guests in the mosh pit throughout the evening, by pushing and slapping strangers in the crowd.
After the initial fistfight took place, police said Valenzuela was removed from the business by security officials. According to alleged witness statements, Villesca told Sabato that his music “sucked.” The two men allegedly went outside, and engaged in a second confrontation prior to officers’ arrival.
Sabato, Villescas and Valenzuela were detained at the scene while officers spoke with multiple witnesses at the venue. Sabato and Valenzuela were each charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct, and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail. Villescas was also jailed on one count of disorderly conduct.
Police: Woman arrested on DUI charge after striking mailbox
A Lake Havasu City woman was arrested after striking a mailbox early Tuesday on the 3100 block of North El Dorado Avenue.
Police were called to the location after receiving reports that the victim’s mailbox had been damaged during a single vehicle accident. Wendy M. Chavarin, 23, was found in her vehicle when officers arrived, with a flat tire and damage consistent with striking the structure. According to the report, Chavarin told officers that she had been driving home from a Swanson Avenue pub when she became distracted by her mobile phone.
According to police, Chavarin appeared to be visibly intoxicated at the scene, and she agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests at officers’ request. When Chavarin was allegedly unable to complete those tests to officers’ satisfaction, she was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on suspicion of DUI.
While in custody, Chavarin consented to have blood samples drawn to test her level of possible intoxication. The results of that test were not publicly available as of Wednesday morning.
