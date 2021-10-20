Detectives from the special investigations unit have been conducting an investigation into 50-year-old Steven Wright over allegations of narcotics sales throughout the city, according to Sgt. Frank Hayden with the Lake Havasu City police department.
Police say that on Monday at 9:23 p.m. SIU detectives served a search warrant for a home on the 2000 block of Mesquite Avenue during which they found and seized multiple items of drug paraphernalia, a usable amount of DMT, a usable amount of heroin, a vial of methadone and over $1800 in cash.
According to Hayden, Wright was arrested for two counts of possession of narcotic drugs, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of sales of narcotic drugs. Police say that during his initial appearance, Wright’s bond was set to $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.