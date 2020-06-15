Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Shorewood Court address after receiving reports of a man refusing to leave the location.
According to the police report, the homeowner told officers the suspect, 36-year-old Jonathan D. Alldredge, may become violent when confronted by police. Alldredge was a convicted felon, the report said, and had served a prison sentence on charges of manslaughter. Officers checked their records and allegedly learned of a warrant for Alldredge’s arrest in Havasu.
Alldredge was found sleeping on the homeowner’s porch, the report said, and arrested at the scene. A search of Alldredge’s clothing yielded a bag containing suspected methamphetamine and a THC vape pen, the report said. Alldredge was secured in a waiting police cruiser as officers inspected his vehicle at the scene.
According to police a firearm was clearly visible in Alldredge’s vehicle. Upon further examination, however, the weapon was revealed to be a B.B. gun.
Officers transported Alldredge to Lake Havasu City Jail, where a search of his wallet revealed credit cards not belonging to Alldredge. Officers learned the cards were reported stolen in California, with owners reporting fraudulent charges before cancelling them.
Alldredge has been charged with felony counts of theft, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Monday, he remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond.
