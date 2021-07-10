Lake Havasu City police got in an altercation while arresting a California man who was driving on a suspended license and allegedly left the scene of an accident.
According to the report, on June 29 at 3:38 p.m. officers were dispatched to Palo Verde Boulevard for a hit and run that just occurred between a blue Ford truck and a Nissan Altima. Police say that they pulled behind the suspect in the blue Ford at a red light, and when they passed through the intersection, the suspect pulled over before the officer activated their emergency lights.
The report says as the officer was getting off his motorbike, the suspect, later identified as Steven Gregoire, exited his vehicle with a cigarette dangling from his lips and the radio blaring. Police say they warned Gregoire to stay there, but Gregoire kept walking toward the officers until he was close enough for the officer to use a palm strike on him. The report says that a struggle ensued and the officer was able to bring Gregoire to the ground and restrained his arms while other officers handcuffed the suspect.
A records search showed that Gregoire was driving with a suspended license and a search of his vehicle did not turn up any illicit drugs. The police say they did not smell any alcohol on Gregoire’s breath.
Gregoire was transported to LHCPD jail and charged with hit and run of an attended vehicle and driving on a suspended license.
