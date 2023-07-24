Reports of a domestic disturbance on the Bridgewater Channel this Fourth of July weekend prompted a response from police - And led to the arrest of a California parolee who allegedly attempted to flee by swimming to the other side.

According to police, Rancho Mirage resident Thomas G. Lanning was involved in an argument with his girlfriend at about 10:22 p.m. July 4, where the victim allegedly reported that Lanning restrained her to prevent her from leaving.

