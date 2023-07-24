Reports of a domestic disturbance on the Bridgewater Channel this Fourth of July weekend prompted a response from police - And led to the arrest of a California parolee who allegedly attempted to flee by swimming to the other side.
According to police, Rancho Mirage resident Thomas G. Lanning was involved in an argument with his girlfriend at about 10:22 p.m. July 4, where the victim allegedly reported that Lanning restrained her to prevent her from leaving.
Lanning reportedly fled the area when officers arrived, and swam from the Island-side of the Bridgewater Channel to the mainland. Police say that upon reaching the other side of the channel, Lanning ran into the London Bridge Resort’s golf course.
Officers searched the area, and reportedly found Lanning attempting to conceal himself by lying on the ground on the golf course. Lanning was taken into custody, and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail.
When questioned by investigators, police say that Lanning admitted to being a California parolee, who was not permitted to be in Lake Havasu City. According to police statements, Lanning told investigators that he had been kidnapped and brought to Havasu.
Lanning was ultimately cited on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and swimming in the channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.