A California woman was arrested earlier this month, after her dog allegedly bit a woman at a location on the 700 block of Beachcomber Boulevard.
Sosciety L. Louden, 46, of Murrieta, was arrested June 5 after police say she behaved belligerently, and may have attempted to flee from officers when questioned about the incident.
Police were called to the location that evening, where witnesses reported the victim had been bitten by an aggressive German shepherd. According to police, the victim and her husband were walking their dog in the area when a golf cart stopped nearly 100 feet away from them. The German shepherd reportedly leaped from the golf cart and ran toward the victim. According to the report, the victim picked her own dog up in her arms before the German shepherd leaped, and bit the victim’s arm. The dog’s owners then retrieved their animal and left.
The victim and her husband took their animal home, the report said, and then traveled to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of deep lacerations caused in the alleged attack.
Officers contacted Louden and her husband in reference to the incident. According to the report, Louden and her husband appeared to be visibly intoxicated when officers spoke with them.
Police first attempted to speak with Louden’s husband about the incident. Louden’s husband reportedly corroborated the victim’s statements that their dog leaped from their golf cart and rushed toward the victim, but said he was unaware that the victim had actually been bitten.
Throughout officers’ conversation with Louden’s husband, police say Louden interrupted repeatedly by shouting obscenities toward officers and demanding proof that her dog had bitten anyone.
Louden denied that her dog had bitten anyone, the report said, and demanded proof that such an attack had taken place. As officers attempted to speak to Louden, police say she attempted to run into her home nearby. Officers intercepted and detained Louden, before taking her into custody.
According to police, Louden “passively resisted,” allegedly dragging her feet as officers attempted to walk her to their waiting patrol cruiser.
Louden was ultimately booked into custody at Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of resisting arrest and keeping an aggressive animal.
