A Seattle man was arrested earlier this month after a disturbance at a Beachcomber Boulevard restaurant led to him being physically carried from the business by several annoyed customers.
According to police, witnesses reported that Armando A. Schoenecker, 38, was making unsettling comments to other guests in the restaurant. According to the reporting party, Schoenecker made threatening statements to other customers and their families at the location. When an employee at the restaurant asked Schoenecker to leave, he allegedly refused.
Police say that several customers approached Schoenecker, and physically carried him out of the restaurant as the reporting party contacted law enforcement. According to alleged witness statements, Schoenecker continued to make threatening statements to customers until officers arrived.
An acquaintance of Schoenecker’s was also at the scene, and agreed to speak with police. According to the police report, she informed officers that Schoenecker had not directly threatened anyone, but made spontaneous statements about God and “protection” that were not directed toward any specific person. Schoenecker may possibly have been experiencing a mental health episode at the time of the incident.
Schoenecker was arrested at the scene on charges of disorderly conduct, and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail without incident.
