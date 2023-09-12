A man accused of fleeing from police on multiple occasions was caught last month after one last pursuit by law enforcement officers.
Dillon LeFurgey, 28, has been the alleged subject of five separate incidents involving unlawful flight from law enforcement officers, beginning in February. The most recent of those incidents reportedly took place Aug. 9, after police tracked LeFurgey to a home on Cherry Tree Boulevard.
According to police, LeFurgey was wanted last month on charges including multiple counts of unlawful flight from law enforcement, driving with a revoked license, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Aug. 9, investigators say LeFurgey purchased a new vehicle for about $1,200. That vehicle, described as a black 1999 Honda CRV, was allegedly seen by officers at a home on the 3900 block of Cherry Tree Drive Boulevard.
Officers surveilled the home that afternoon, and ultimately identified LeFurgey as he entered the black Honda with an unknown woman. LeFurgey reportedly traveled to a car wash on Jamaica Boulevard, where officers approached to confront him with weapons drawn.
Police ordered LeFurgey to show his hands and exit his vehicle. According to the report, LeFurgey reportedly accelerated away from the scene, and traveled southbound on Jamaica Boulevard at a speed of about 60 miles per hour.
Officers terminated their pursuit shortly after it began, due to officers’ knowing the driver’s identity, and the amount of traffic in the area.
Police ultimately spoke with LeFurgey’s parents in the case, who contacted Lefurgey by telephone. LeFurgey’s father reportedly spoke with the suspect, and asked LeFurgey to return to their home and turn himself in. LeFurgey reportedly agreed and returned to his home, where he was taken into custody.
According to the report, LeFurgey agreed to speak with detectives at the Lake Havasu City Police Department, before he was transported to the facility’s jail. Shortly after arriving at the jail, LeFurgey reportedly experienced a drug overdose, and was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment. Upon his release from hospital care, LeFurgey was booked into the Lake Havasu City Jail.
LeFurgey was the alleged subject of a previous police pursuit on Aug. 4, when he reportedly fled from a traffic stop on McCulloch Boulevard in his father’s white Chevrolet Suburban.
On July 7, police say that LeFurgey was the subject of a pursuit by Arizona Department of Public Safety officers in the area of Havasu Heights. That pursuit was terminated after 11.5 miles, in the area of London Bridge Road and Lake Drive. LeFurgey’s vehicle, a silver 2012 Ford Focus, was later found disabled on London Bridge Road. Police say the vehicle contained quantities of fentanyl and fentanyl-related paraphernalia. Paperwork inside the vehicle allegedly identified LeFurgey as the vehicle’s driver.
The incident followed a previous alleged pursuit on Feb. 27, when LeFurgey was allegedly seen driving without a functioning rear display light, while traveling at 56 miles per hour in a 25-mile-per-hour zone. That pursuit was terminated after 1.2 miles, police said, due to LeFurgey passing multiple vehicles in the center median at a high rate of speed.
LeFurgey was indicted Aug. 17 in Mohave Superior Court in four separate cases. The charges against him include unlawful flight from law enforcement, hit-and-run, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned Aug. 28, and is scheduled to appear in court at a Sept. 18 pretrial conference.
LeFurgey was also indicted Aug. 25 in Lake Havasu Municipal Court, on one misdemeanor count of shoplifting.
As of Tuesday, LeFurgey remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond.
