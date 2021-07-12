Lake Havasu City police officers arrested two men for possession of narcotic drugs after a K9 unit performed an air sniff during a civil traffic stop.
According to the police report, on June 26 officers conducted a civil traffic stop on a purple Toyota that had Dillon Lefurgey and Zachary Davis in it. A K9 unit performed a walk around air sniff test of the truck and the dog picked up a scent on the rear driver side door. Police say when they questioned Lefurgey and Davis about the dog’s findings Davis told them he had burnt tinfoil in his bag that he used to smoke heroin.
The report says at this point Lefurgey and Davis were put in handcuffs and police say that when searching Davis they found balls of tinfoil inside his underwear. Police also say that when they searched the truck they found a black box with two needles, two glass pipes and five pills, a red backpack with strips of tinfoil with heroin residue on it, a white rubber tube with a dark cloth covered in heroin. Police say that they also found a box of premium artillery shells.
Lefurgey and Davis were transported to LHCPD jail where Lefurgey was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription drugs and a city code for the fireworks. Davis was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of narcotic drugs.
