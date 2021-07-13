Lake Havasu City Police officers arrested a Havasu man who fell asleep in his car and ended up finding pills on the man that nabbed him with felony charges.
According to the police report on July 11, officers were dispatched to 2100 block of North McCulloch Boulevard for a suspect that was asleep at the wheel. Police say they had to knock on the driver window three times before the suspect, Eric Conte-Russian, fully woke up. The report says that Conte-Russian struggled to get out his car along with the field sobriety tests that officer performed.
Police say when they asked Conte-Russian to take a breathalyzer test he refused and said something along the lines of I am going to get arrested if I do that. After refusing, police arrested Conte-Russian and transported him to LHCPD jail where staff found two rectangle pills and two round pills in his wallet.
Police obtained a search warrant to draw Conte-Russian’s blood and booked him on charges of DUI to the slightest degree, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.
