Some people hold a grudge after they’ve been fired from a job, but according to police, a Lake Havasu City man took his revenge a little too far.
Jade A. Lamos, was charged on Dec. 9 with felony counts of computer tampering after allegedly posting obscene photos to his former employer’s website last month.
Lamos was a salesman at a Havasu car dealership until Nov. 30, when he allegedly had an outburst inside the dealership. His employment was terminated, police said, and Lamos left the business.
One day later, Lamos’ former supervisor allegedly learned that he uploaded an obscene, hand-drawn image to the business’ website. The image, which police say made statements allegedly indicating Lamos’ former supervisor’s affinity for the male anatomy, had allegedly replaced images of 53 vehicles listed for sale on the business’ website.
Officers contacted Lamos by telephone on Dec. 2, the police report said, and Lamos agreed to speak with detectives at the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Lamos turned himself in at the department on Dec. 9. He has been charged with computer tampering and rendering a false report to law enforcement officers.
