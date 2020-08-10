A Lake Havasu City man with four prior felony convictions is scheduled to appear for arraignment in Mohave Superior Court next month after he allegedly attempted to purchase a firearm.
Joshua W. Dehertoghe, 40, allegedly attempted to purchase the weapon from a Little Finger Road address on May 18. According to police, Dehertoghe falsely stated for federal background forms that he has never been convicted of a felony. When agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms discovered otherwise, they notified the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
Dehertoghe was allegedly seen driving by officers in the area of South Pima Drive and Camino Lane on July 9. Officers stopped Dehertoghe’s vehicle, and took him into custody without incident.
Dehertoghe is scheduled to appear for arraignment Sept. 3 on felony charges of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.
