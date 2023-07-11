A Lake Havasu City man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly struck a pedestrian with his vehicle while asleep at the wheel. But when officers wanted to draw a sample of his blood to test for possible methamphetamine use, police say he challenged officers to a fistfight.
On July 1, Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the area of Maverick Drive and Maverick Court after receiving reports that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian at the location. The victim was treated by paramedics when officers arrived, and was ultimately transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. Police spoke to the vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jefferey W. Holmes, at the scene.
According to the police report, Holmes told officers that he slept in his boat at Site Six the previous evening, and was on his way home when the accident took place. Holmes reportedly told officers that he fell asleep while driving, before leaving the roadway. According to Holmes’ alleged statements to police, it was the collision that woke him.
A records check appeared to show two active warrants for Homes’ arrest, and Holmes was taken into custody at the scene.
Officers conducted an inventory search of Holmes’ vehicle, prior to it being towed from the scene. During that search, officers found a usable amount of suspected methamphetamine as well as two pipes containing suspected methamphetamine residue.
Holmes was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, where he allegedly agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests. According to the report, Holmes was unable to complete those tests to officers’ satisfaction.
Police asked Holmes to submit a sample of his blood to test for the presence of illegal substances in his bloodstream. According to the report, officers obtained a warrant to do so when Holmes refused.
When informed of the warrant to draw a sample of Holmes’ blood, police quoted Holmes’ alleged reply: “You’re not taking my blood. We’re going to fight.”
Multiple officers wrestled Holmes onto a nearby mat, and pulled his left arm into an extended position. Jail staff secured Holmes’ limbs, the report said, and an on-call phlebotomist drew a blood sample for testing.
The results of that testing remained pending as of Tuesday.
Holmes has been charged with felony counts including aggravated assault, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI. As of Tuesday, he remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond.
