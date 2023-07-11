Jefferey W. Holmes

Jefferey W. Holmes.

A Lake Havasu City man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly struck a pedestrian with his vehicle while asleep at the wheel. But when officers wanted to draw a sample of his blood to test for possible methamphetamine use, police say he challenged officers to a fistfight.

On July 1, Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the area of Maverick Drive and Maverick Court after receiving reports that a vehicle had struck a pedestrian at the location. The victim was treated by paramedics when officers arrived, and was ultimately transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. Police spoke to the vehicle’s driver, identified as 52-year-old Jefferey W. Holmes, at the scene.

