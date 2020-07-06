Lake Havasu City Police charged a man identified as transient with resisting arrest, possession of narcotic drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia June 11.
Thomas Nicholas III, 37, was contacted by police around 9 p.m. June 11 in reference to an active felony warrant for his arrest, the report states.
Nicholas began to resist the arrest and was searched after being contained, according to police reports. A pouch full of hypodermic needles was found inside of his pocket, according to police.
After further inspection, police reported the pouch contained a piece of ripped grocery bag with a usable amount of heroin inside, one loaded needle, three needles with heroin residue, and a spoon with burn marks and heroin residue.
Drugs were also found inside of his wallet.
He began to yell that he was “going back to (expletive) prison” and began banging his head on the ground. He then claimed his shoulder had popped out of the socket and was brought to a bench to be examined. Nicholas then fell off of the bench, claiming to have passed out and refusing to stand up until medics arrived.
Nicholas was cleared for jail by hospital staff after no injuries were discovered.
