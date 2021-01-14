Drugs and counterfeit money were allegedly found at an Avalon Place house Tuesday when Lake Havasu City police officers responded to a report of domestic violence. According to a Lake Havasu City press release, officers were dispatched to the home in the 2600 block of Avalon around 9:05 p.m Tuesday. During the investigation, they found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, counterfeit money and blank credit cards, the press release said.
Officers seized 13 ounces of meth, $3,386 in currency, hundreds of blank credit cards, numerous fake identification cards, credit card manufacturing equipment and a large number of counterfeit bills, the city said.
As a result of the investigation, 49-year-old Melissa Coffey-Meyer and 46-year-old Robert Neal were arrested.
Melissa Coffey-Meyer was charged with possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery, fraudulent schemes, criminal possession of forgery device, aggravated taking the identity of another, taking the identity of another, forgery of a credit card, unlawful possession of scanning device, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, and child abuse.
Robert Neal was charged with possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery, fraudulent schemes, criminal possession of forgery device, aggravated taking the identity of another, taking the identity of another, forgery of a credit card, unlawful possession of scanning device, aggravated assault per domestic violence, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, and child abuse.
During their initial appearances, Melissa Coffey-Meyer was held on a $50,000 bond and Robert Neal was held on a $50,000 bond. Both were transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
