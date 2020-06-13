Lake Havasu City’s police and fire associations are pleased that Havasu recently announced plans to bring employees’ salaries up to market rates, but both organizations are still anxious to see more detailed information about what those changes will actually look like for each of its members.
Lake Havasu Police Officer Association President Michael Fuller and Lake Havasu Professional Firefighters Association President Tyler Zink both told Today’s News-Herald that they have been in frequent contact with City Councilmembers and City Manager Jess Knudson in the last few months and have been encouraged by the discussions.
They say they have no reason to doubt the word of city officials that they will be pleased with the salary adjustments from the positional analysis study, but they still want more information.
“Even though I’m optimistic about the conversations, I’m still hesitant until it actually happens and actually gets put into place – just from experience in the past years,” Fuller said.
Still, the announcement that the study would be implemented in August or September, rather than Jan. 1 as had been discussed a few weeks earlier, was well received.
“I’m curious and I’m concerned, but I’m optimistic,” Zink said. “I’m happy, at least, with the direction that things have been going.”
“I think overall it was encouraging,” Fuller said. “There are still a lot of unknowns. We don’t know the pay philosophy, we don’t know the range, we don’t know the salaries, so there are still a lot of unknowns and things we haven’t seen.”
Zink said he was surprised to hear the city’s plan to pay for positional analysis by foregoing step increases – annual raises – for city employees during the 2020-21 fiscal year. He said part of the reason the city is in the current situation is because raises were frozen for five years following the economic recession in 2007.
Once the positional analysis study is completed it will be presented to City Council at a public hearing. Knudson said that presentation will likely occur shortly before the new target date for implementation in August or September. Although the city has completed its work in determining the market rate for all of its employees, it hasn’t yet released much detailed information about how employees pay has stacked up.
Special assignments
While the base pay is part of the picture, public safety departments frequently pay more for promotions or special skills within the department. Zink said paramedics with fire departments are generally given an additional stipend and in Lake Havasu City they get $2 an hour more than their base pay as a firefighter. That is about 72 cents less than the average hourly pay bump for EMTs in the 10 comparable cities, although extra pay for paramedics is calculated differently depending on the city.
Fuller said most police departments also pay officers extra for special assignments such as detective, K-9 officers, bomb technicians, or SWAT Team members. He said the Lake Havasu City Police Department used to provide such special assignment pay, but that ended during the economic recession and has never returned. Fuller said taking care of officers’ base pay is the association’s top priority, but he said special assignment pay is also important to officers.
Although Fuller told Today’s News-Herald that he hasn’t heard much about special assignment pay in positional analysis, Knudson said the study incorporates all of the ways that employees are compensated and takes everything into account.
“It has been talked about,” Knudson said. “There are a couple different ways of approaching those types of assignments but it is all included within what we are talking about this year. Some police departments will include all the responsibilities in that wage and others will have a lesser wage and include specialty pay and other stipends on top of their base pay. So there are two different ways of looking at that, but that is part of these conversations.”
Attrition
Zink and Fuller both said their members’ primary concern in getting the positional analysis study implemented is to improve their departments’ track records of recruiting and retaining employees. Knudson has also stated that the primary objective of positional analysis as a whole is to allow the city to attract and retain the best and brightest employees.
“To put it bluntly, we have to stop the bleeding,” Zink said.
Police Chief Dan Doyle recently told the City Council that his department has lost four officers in the last four months who have accepted positions in other cities. Knudson has said police and public works have been the two departments hardest hit by attrition within the city, though it has been an issue citywide.
“In a sense it is about the money – we have to attract officers here, get officers to stay here, and allow them to be able to buy a house and afford to raise their families here,” Fuller said. “But I would say over the last couple years the concern has really been about the high turnover of officers to where our agency has now become an agency that pays an enormous amount of money to train a new officer – send them to the academy, pay their salary, and then not have the ability to retain those officers.”
Zink said the Lake Havasu City Fire Department has also seen significant attrition over the past decade as well, losing about 30 firefighters in the last 10 years, not including those who have retired. He said it is much less common for firefighters to move to other departments than police officers, because moving to a different fire department generally means starting over as a rookie. Still, about 28 firefighters have left for other departments in the last 10 years according to Zink, while the other two who left became police officers.
Fuller and Zink both said they expect positional analysis to help the situation significantly, though officers, firefighters and other employees will still likely leave from time to time.
“Guys are still going to leave if they decide that they want a change or they want to live in a different city,” Fuller said. “We are not going to be the highest paid agency, so there is still going to be guys that leave. But I think it is going to make it a lot harder for guys to make that decision and I think we will see a lot less of it. I have no doubt about that, because people do want to live here in Lake Havasu.”
