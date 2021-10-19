Police have provided an update to last Thursday’s hit and run involving a minor.
At 5:49 p.m. Thursday, an unknown white male was traveling west at a high rate of speed on the 3600 block of Bluecrest Drive, according to Sgt. Frank Hayden of the Lake Havasu City Police Department. The man, who was driving a gray Jeep Liberty, committed a felony hit and run after striking a four year old child and fleeing the scene in reverse, Hayden said.
According to police, the child did not suffer any major injuries as a result of the incident.
Police are currently following several leads to identify the driver, Hayden said.
