A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for theft after he used a customer’s boat as collateral for money he owed another customer.
According to the police report on June 25, a Havasu officer made contact with the reporting at the police department. The party told police that around Feb. 2020, D&B Marine agreed to install a new motor on their boat for $10,000.
The reporting party said that they made the payment in full but never received their boat back. The party also said that when they went to the business location it was no longer there and their boat was no longer there.
The report says that after taking the statement the officer was able to locate the former owner of D&B Marine, Brandon Carroll, and informed him why he was contacting him today. Police say that Carroll told officers that he stored the boat at another customer’s house while he was working on it and provided officers the address.
The report says when the officer went to the address Carroll provided they made contact with the homeowner who was confused. Police say the homeowner told them that Carroll had given him the boat because Carroll owed him $5000 and that Carroll had just called him to tell him that police were on the way and not to show them the paperwork for their agreement.
After police informed the homeowner that Carroll had lied to him, the homeowner allowed the reporting party to pick up their boat.
Carroll was taken into custody on July 7 and was charged with three felonies; theft, theft of means of transportation and trafficking stolen property second degree.
