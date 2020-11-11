A wanted Lake Havasu City man was arrested last month after allegedly attempting to flee from members of a U.S. Marshal’s Office fugitive task force.
Robert C. Wells, 32, was wanted on charges of felony probation violation on Oct. 27. When Mohave County probation officials approached his home, Wells was allegedly seen standing in his driveway. According to the police report, Wells fled around the side of his home when he saw probation officers approach, and entered the residence through a side door.
Probation officers contacted the home’s owner, who allegedly gave law enforcement officials permission to search the location. Wells was allegedly found hiding in a laundry room at the residence, and officers arrested him at the scene.
Lake Havasu City Police officers previously arrested Wells on felony charges last July, when he allegedly brandished a firearm during an argument at his Alpine Drive residence
