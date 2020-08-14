Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Jamaica Boulevard home last month after receiving a call for assistance from the Mohave County Probation Department.
According to the police report, probation officers and representatives of the U.S. Marshall’s Office went to the home of Joel K. Pritchett, 37, of Havasu, on July 15 to search his residence for possible signs of drug use. Police say probation officers found multiple used syringes and pipes associated with methamphetamine use during their search.
Pritchett was arrested at the scene on felony charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of his probation. As of Thursday, he remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond.
