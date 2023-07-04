Tracy Huenink

56-year-old man was arrested Sunday following an altercation in which he allegedly brandished a handgun and fired shots into the air. Tracy Huenink, a resident of Lake Havasu City, was taken into custody by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department.

The incident occurred around 7:55 p.m. when police responded to a reported weapons violation in the desert area near the 3200 block of Chenoweth Drive. According to initial investigations, two women had been visiting two men who were camping in the desert. During the visit, a confrontation ensued between Huenink and the two women.

