56-year-old man was arrested Sunday following an altercation in which he allegedly brandished a handgun and fired shots into the air. Tracy Huenink, a resident of Lake Havasu City, was taken into custody by officers from the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
The incident occurred around 7:55 p.m. when police responded to a reported weapons violation in the desert area near the 3200 block of Chenoweth Drive. According to initial investigations, two women had been visiting two men who were camping in the desert. During the visit, a confrontation ensued between Huenink and the two women.
Huenink allegedly pointed the handgun in the direction of the women before discharging several rounds into the air. The women were able to leave the campsite unharmed, police said.
In an effort to locate the campsite and determine the involvement of other individuals, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit was called for assistance. After a brief search, Huenink and another male were discovered at the campsite. Both individuals cooperated with the authorities and were detained without incident.
Detectives from the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit subsequently arrived at the scene to conduct a thorough investigation. During the course of their search, a handgun was found inside a vehicle belonging to Huenink.
As a result of the investigation, Huenink was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Weapon. Following his initial court appearance, he was held on a cash-only bond of $20,000.00. Huenink has since been transferred into the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
