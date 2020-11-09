A Lake Havasu City man was arrested earlier this month on charges of disorderly conduct after he reportedly swerved his vehicle to hit another vehicle, and then threw a bag of ice at that same vehicle while they were driving.
According to police, the incident happened Oct. 10 at a Swanson Avenue shopping center, where the victim and her boyfriend were leaving a restaurant in their car. According to statements allegedly made by the victim, they soon saw another car that appeared to be following close behind them. As they traveled east on Swanson Boulevard, the driver behind them – identified by police as Sean Johnson, 34, drove alongside them and threw a large bag of ice at the victim’s vehicle from his window.
According to police, the victim followed Johnson in an attempt to record his license plate number, and then contacted police.
Johnson allegedly slowed at a row of condos on Smoketree Avenue, and the victim’s boyfriend exited her vehicle to confront Johnson. According to police, the victim’s boyfriend was armed with a handgun, but did not raise the weapon.
Johnson allegedly drove back toward the victim’s vehicle, and her boyfriend, and nearly struck both before returning to the condos’ parking lot. Officers arrived and soon found Johnson, who was arrested at the scene on one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.