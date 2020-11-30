A Lake Havasu City tenant is accused of resisting efforts to evict him from his Albatross Lane residence last month, in a confrontation that ultimately led to his arrest.
According to police, 47-year-old Jeremy J. Chelgren barricaded himself in his home when two Mohave County constables attempted to remove him from the property and return possession of the residence to its rightful owner. Chelgren allegedly refused to speak with constables or to officers who were called to assist in the eviction.
Officers attempted to speak to Chelgren through a broken window of the residence. Chelgren allegedly told officers to leave, “or someone was going to get hurt.”
The constables forced their way through the home’s front door, the report said. Chelgren allegedly shouted obscenities at both constables as they attempted to convince him to leave the property. According to police, Chelgren threw several items at officers, including a hammer.
Officers used an electronic stun device to subdue Chelgren, and he was arrested on felony charges of resisting arrest and criminal trespassing. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to comply with a court order.
