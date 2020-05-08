Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Powell Drive residence April 3 after receiving reports of a burglary. According to alleged statements from the homeowner, Travis J. Koehrer, 25, was once a frequent house guest at the location, but has not been welcome there since.
According to the report, Koehrer was found at the address when officers arrived. When questioned about the incident, Koehrer allegedly admitted to kicking his way through the door on March 30 and entering the residence to use the bathroom. Homeowners allegedly found popcorn pieces the floor after the alleged burglary.
Koehrer has been charged with second degree burglary and criminal damage to property.
