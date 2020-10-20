A Lake Havasu City man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a city fire hydrant and fled the accident on foot.
Jason R. Erler, 35, was allegedly intoxicated on Oct. 9, when police say he crashed his vehicle into a residential garbage can, and then a fire hydrant, before striking a parked pickup truck, and then a retaining wall on Acoma Boulevard.
Police say that when Erler’s vehicle became inoperable, he attempted to flee the scene on foot. Two property owners chased Erler, the report said, and held him until officers arrived. Police say Erler was visibly impaired when officers arrived, and Erler was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center. Officers obtained a warrant to draw Erler’s blood in order to test his level of possible intoxication, and then transported Erler to Lake Havasu City Jail on suspicion of DUI.
Erler has been charged with one felony count of criminal damage to property, and misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run, DUI, and an additional count of criminal damage to property.
