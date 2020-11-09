Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Cabana Drive home last month after receiving reports of a loud argument in the street. Officers arrived on Oct. 21 and spoke to the homeowner, who police say appeared to be initially reluctant to speak about the incident.
According to statements allegedly made by the homeowner, 53-year-old Bruce A. Waugh, his girlfriend and their daughter were boarders at the residence. Fights between the couple were frequent, the homeowner allegedly said.
The homeowner allegedly gave police permission to enter the home, where Waugh’s wife and daughter were located. Officers soon found the home’s bathroom door to be locked, and were unable to open it. After several attempts to call out to Waugh, officers attempted to kick the door open. According to police, Waugh appeared to be leaning against the door to prevent officers from forcing entry.
Officers were ultimately successful in opening the bathroom door, and arrested Waugh at the scene.
According to the police report, Waugh was found to have a warrant for his arrest out of Lake Havasu Municipal Court for failure to appear in court on a prior traffic offense. Waugh was additionally charged with misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
