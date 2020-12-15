A Lake Havasu City man is facing one felony count of domestic violence after police say he entered the home of his former roommate last month and refused to leave.
Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the victim’s home Nov. 30 after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident in progress. According to police, the reporting party arrived at his residence at about 6 p.m. to find Jesse J. Raitano, 34, naked on his floor.
Police say Raitano entered the home through the garage. When the homeowner confronted his former roommate, Raitano allegedly shoved him. The victim contacted police dispatchers, and officers arrived at the scene shortly afterward.
According to police, officers found Raitano sitting on a couch at the residence, with a towel wrapped around his waist. Police say Raitano appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance while speaking with officers.
A check of Raitano’s criminal record allegedly showed three prior domestic violence convictions within the past seven years. Police say Raitano’s prior convictions were sufficient cause for his arrest on felony charges of aggravated domestic violence, and he was taken into custody at the scene.
