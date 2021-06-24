Officers from the Lake Havasu City Police department were called to a bar on Main Street after a customer refused to leave after causing a disturbance.
On June 11 at 12:36 a.m. a LHCPD officer was dispatched to 2100 block of McCulloch Boulevard in reference to disorderly conduct in process. When the officer arrived the report says that they observed the male suspect, identified as Havasu resident Aaron Ondrisko, standing by the bar.
Police say they talked to Ondrisko outside of the bar where he told officers he did not refuse to leave, there were two girls wrapped around his neck with their legs and they were not saying anything. In their report the officer noted that Ondrisko displayed signs of being highly intoxicated.
Police say an employee of the bar told them that Ondrisko ordered a beer and started talking to a group of girls but started getting into their personal space. The employee asked Ondrisko to leave and took his drink away from him. Ondrisko refused to leave.
The report says that after being told numerous times that he was trespassed from the business, Ondrisko still refused to leave. Police then placed him under arrest at 12:45 a.m. Ondrisko was transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked on disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing to the third degree. A breathalyzer test showed that Ondrisko had a BAC of .211.
