A Lake Havasu City man appeared in Mohave County Superior Court last week on multiple felony charges stemming from an alleged stabbing earlier this year.
On April 24, police say 58-year-old Jose Baltazar and an alleged accomplice attacked a man in his front yard. The pair allegedly tackled him to the ground and began punching and kicking him, before ultimately stabbing the victim in his arm. The victim allegedly knew Baltazar from previous encounters, and identified him as one of his attackers.
Baltazar was wanted for questioning in the attack when he was allegedly recognized by patrol officers on May 10, driving in the area of North Kiowa Boulevard. Officers stopped Baltazar’s vehicle, the report said, but police say Baltazar was known to flee from law enforcement in the past. As one cruiser stopped Baltazar, another cruiser was positioned in front of Baltazar’s vehicle to prevent his possible escape.
According to the report, officers approached Baltazar and ordered him to exit the vehicle. Police say Baltazar restarted his vehicle as officers closed in, and nearly struck several officers as he fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
Baltazar’s vehicle was later found at the intersection of Atlantic Drive and Avalon Avenue, the report said. Baltazar, however, remained at large until last month.
On July 13, Baltazar and another suspect allegedly rented a residence in Havasu through AirBnB. According to the report, Baltazar and his companion violated several provisions of their lease on the residence, and officers were called to escort them from the premises. According to police, plastic bags containing assorted quantities of suspected methamphetamine and heroin were found in the residence at the time of Baltazar’s arrest.
Baltazar declined to speak with detectives about the cases against him without the presence of an attorney.
As of Monday, Baltazar has been charged with felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against an officer, resisting arrest, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotics for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Baltazar was arraigned July 23 in Mohave Superior Court, and appeared Aug. 6 for arraignment in the court of Mohave County Superior Judge Billy Sipe.
