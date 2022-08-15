A Lake Havasu City woman is dead after a motor vehicle accident that occurred this weekend.
Emergency first responders were called at about 4 a.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a single-vehicle accident on South Kiowa Boulevard, near Amberwood avenue. According to investigators, 41-year-old Tiffany Lavalle was traveling southbound on Kiowa Boulevard, when her vehicle drifted right and left the roadway. The vehicle struck a gabion mailbox before sliding sideways across a dirt lot, and ultimately collided with a large boulder on the 3500 block of South Kiowa Boulevard.
